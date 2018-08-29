WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round

C.Garcia VS K.Mladenovic

11 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Kristina Mladenovic

WTA Zhengzhou - 11 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Caroline Garcia
Caroline
Garcia
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
27
Previous matches
View more matches
Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
54
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Women’s Round-up - Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens ease through

Wimbledon women
04/07/2019

Tennis news - Caroline Garcia completes comeback to win Nottingham title

WTA Nottingham
16/06/2019

Tennis news - Naomi Osaka stunned by Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in Dubai

WTA Dubai
19/02/2019

US Open 2018: Johanna Konta not beating herself up after first-round defeat

US Open women
29/08/2018