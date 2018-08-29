WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Garcia VS K.Mladenovic
11 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Kristina Mladenovic
WTA Zhengzhou - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Garcia
Garcia
France
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age25
WTA ranking27
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia✓
6
4
7
T.Martincová
4
6
5
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
68
2
O.Jabeur✓
710
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
61
1
I.Swiatek✓
77
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
3
3
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
C.Paquet✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
3
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
77
3
F.Ferro✓
6
63
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic✓
7
0
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
1
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
4
6
K.Mladenovic
4
6
2
