WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic
6
6
10 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Yingying Duan - Kristina Mladenovic

WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yingying Duan and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yingying Duan
Yingying
Duan
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.86
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
-
Previous matches
Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
54
Previous matches
