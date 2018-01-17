WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic✓
6
6
10 September 2019Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Yingying Duan - Kristina Mladenovic
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yingying Duan and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yingying
Duan
Duan
China
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Duan
64
5
V.Golubic✓
77
7
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
6
3
4
Y.Duan✓
1
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
3
6
77
Y.Duan
6
3
63
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
3
2
D.Cibulková✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
7
2
2
L.Kumkhum✓
5
6
6
View more matches
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
77
3
F.Ferro✓
6
63
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic✓
7
0
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
1
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
4
6
K.Mladenovic
4
6
2
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic✓
6
4
6
H.Baptiste
4
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more