WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
E.Svitolina
 
9 September 2019Central Plains Tennis Centre
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Elina Svitolina - ...

WTA Zhengzhou - 09 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
5
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Serena Williams dismantles Elina Svitolina to reach US Open final

US Open women
06/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Serena ready for Svitolina challenge: 'She's a fighter'

US Open
05/09/2019

US Open 2019 news – Johanna Konta beaten by Elina Svitolina in quarter-finals

US Open
03/09/2019

US Open news - Elina Svitolina serves her way past Madison Keys into quarter-finals

US Open
02/09/2019