WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
F.Ferro
6
6
Z.Yang
2
3
10 September 2019Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Fiona Ferro - Zhaoxuan Yang

WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fiona Ferro and Zhaoxuan Yang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fiona Ferro
Fiona
Ferro
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
74
Previous matches
View more matches
Zhaoxuan Yang
Zhaoxuan
Yang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
-
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Serena Williams sizzles to set up Maria Sharapova clash in last 16

French Open women
02/06/2018

French Open: Garbine Muguruza destroys Sam Stosur to reach fourth round

French Open women
02/06/2018

French Open women's singles as it happened

French Open women
31/05/2018

Garbine Muguruza makes serene progress into third round

French Open
31/05/2018