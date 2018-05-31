WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
F.Ferro✓
6
6
Z.Yang
2
3
10 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Fiona Ferro - Zhaoxuan Yang
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fiona Ferro and Zhaoxuan Yang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fiona
Ferro
Ferro
France
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking74
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
77
3
F.Ferro✓
6
63
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
D.Gavrilova
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang✓
6
6
F.Ferro
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
V.Golubic
0
1
Zhaoxuan
Yang
Yang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
F.Schiavone✓
6
6
Z.Yang
0
4
WTA Kuala Lumpur
Singles
2nd Round
N.Broady✓
6
6
Z.Yang
4
3
WTA Kuala Lumpur
Singles
1st Round
Z.Yang✓
4
6
6
S.Zheng
6
3
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
Z.Yang
3
0
T.Babos✓
6
6
Baku Cup
Singles
2nd Round
Z.Yang
4
4
M.Gasparyan✓
6
6
