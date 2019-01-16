WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Ostapenko VS A.Sabalenka

12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Central Plains Tennis Centre
LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Aryna Sabalenka

WTA Zhengzhou - 12 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
77
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
13
