WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Ostapenko VS A.Sabalenka
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
LIVE - Jelena Ostapenko - Aryna Sabalenka
WTA Zhengzhou - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking77
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
3
6
2
J.Ostapenko✓
6
0
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
View more matches
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
3
63
Y.Putintseva✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
3
6
6
V.Azarenka
6
3
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari✓
64
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
P.Martic
1
4
View more matches
