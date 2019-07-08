WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Final

K.Plíšková VS P.Martic

15 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Central Plains Tennis Centre
LIVE - Karolína Plíšková - Petra Martic

WTA Zhengzhou - 15 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karolína Plíšková
Karolína
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.86
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
3
Previous matches
Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
22
Previous matches
