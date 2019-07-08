WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Final
K.Plíšková VS P.Martic
15 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
LIVE - Karolína Plíšková - Petra Martic
WTA Zhengzhou - 15 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková✓
6
4
6
S.Kenin
4
6
1
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
7
P.Hercog
3
5
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta✓
61
6
7
K.Plíšková
77
3
5
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková✓
6
4
6
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Martic✓
7
5
6
A.Sabalenka
5
7
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
3
6
6
F.Ferro
6
1
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
4
