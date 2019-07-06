WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Plíšková VS P.Hercog
11 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Karolína Plíšková - Polona Hercog
WTA Zhengzhou - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Polona Hercog live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta✓
61
6
7
K.Plíšková
77
3
5
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Bolkvadze
1
4
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
66
63
K.Plíšková✓
78
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
6
62
3
S.Kuznetsova✓
3
77
6
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking57
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog✓
6
6
M.Wang
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins✓
6
4
6
P.Hercog
3
6
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
2
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
65
J.Görges✓
6
1
77
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
6
67
5
C.Gauff✓
3
79
7
