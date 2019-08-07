WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Plíšková VS S.Kenin
13 September 2019 Starting from 06:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Karolína Plíšková - Sofia Kenin
WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
7
P.Hercog
3
5
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta✓
61
6
7
K.Plíšková
77
3
5
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Bolkvadze
1
4
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
66
63
K.Plíšková✓
78
77
View more matches
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
2
S.Kenin✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
5
S.Kenin✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
L.Siegemund
64
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
C.Vandeweghe
64
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more