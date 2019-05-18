WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Bertens VS A.Tomljanovic
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Ajla Tomljanovic
WTA Zhengzhou - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Görges✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
5
4
K.Bertens✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
3
6
64
V.Williams✓
6
3
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu✓
6
67
6
K.Bertens
1
79
4
View more matches
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kontaveit✓
4
7
6
A.Tomljanovic
6
5
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek✓
4
A.Tomljanovic
1
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
K.Ahn✓
6
4
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more