WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic VS E.Svitolina
13 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Elina Svitolina
WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
5
2
K.Mladenovic✓
7
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
77
3
F.Ferro✓
6
63
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic✓
7
0
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
1
2
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina✓
3
6
77
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
E.Svitolina
3
1
S.Williams✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
J.Konta
4
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
0
