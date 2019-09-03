WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final

K.Mladenovic VS E.Svitolina

13 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Elina Svitolina

WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
54
Previous matches
Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
5
Previous matches
