WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic VS ...
13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - ...
WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
5
2
K.Mladenovic✓
7
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
77
3
F.Ferro✓
6
63
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic✓
7
0
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
1
2
