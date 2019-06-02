WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final

P.Martic VS A.Sabalenka

13 September 2019 Starting from 06:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Petra Martic - Aryna Sabalenka

WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
22
Previous matches
View more matches
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 - Serena Williams sails through Petra Martic test

US Open
01/09/2019

Tennis news - Zheng Saisai wins first WTA title at Silicon Valley Classic

WTA San Jose
05/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina reaches her first-ever Wimbledon quarter-final

Wimbledon women
08/07/2019

French Open 2019 order of play day 8: Nadal, Federer and Konta in action

Roland-Garros
02/06/2019