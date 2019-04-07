WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Martic VS F.Ferro
11 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Petra Martic - Fiona Ferro
WTA Zhengzhou - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Fiona Ferro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Sevastova
4
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Bogdan
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
6
4
6
T.Zidanšek
4
6
1
View more matches
Fiona
Ferro
Ferro
France
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking74
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
Z.Yang
2
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
77
3
F.Ferro✓
6
63
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
D.Gavrilova
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang✓
6
6
F.Ferro
1
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more