WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
P.Martic VS ...
13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Petra Martic - ...
WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
3
6
6
F.Ferro
6
1
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Sevastova
4
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Bogdan
2
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more