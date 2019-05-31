WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
P.Hercog
6
6
M.Wang
3
4
10 September 2019Court 1
User comments

LIVE - Polona Hercog - Meiling Wang

WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Meiling Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Polona Hercog
Polona
Hercog
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
57
Previous matches
Meiling Wang
Meiling
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
-

