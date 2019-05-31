WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
P.Hercog✓
6
6
M.Wang
3
4
10 September 2019Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Polona Hercog - Meiling Wang
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Meiling Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking57
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins✓
6
4
6
P.Hercog
3
6
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
2
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
65
J.Görges✓
6
1
77
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
6
67
5
C.Gauff✓
3
79
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
2
4
P.Hercog✓
6
6
View more matches
Meiling
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
WTA ranking-
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more