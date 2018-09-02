WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
X.You VS J.Ostapenko
10 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Xiaodi You - Jelena Ostapenko
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Xiaodi You and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Xiaodi
You
You
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
1
0
S.Zhang✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
X.You
3
6
4
F.Liu✓
6
1
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
2
1
J.Jankovic✓
6
6
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking77
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
M.Bouzková✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
2
