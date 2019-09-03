WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
Y.Putintseva VS E.Svitolina
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Yulia Putintseva - Elina Svitolina
WTA Zhengzhou - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek
1
7
1
Y.Putintseva✓
6
5
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Putintseva
4
1
D.Vekic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
3
63
Y.Putintseva✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva✓
6
6
M.Brengle
3
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
77
6
Y.Putintseva
62
4
View more matches
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
E.Svitolina
3
1
S.Williams✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
J.Konta
4
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more