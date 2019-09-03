WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round

Y.Putintseva VS E.Svitolina

12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Central Plains Tennis Centre
LIVE - Yulia Putintseva - Elina Svitolina

WTA Zhengzhou - 12 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
5
Previous matches
