WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Zheng VS A.Riske
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
LIVE - Saisai Zheng - Alison Riske
WTA Zhengzhou - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Saisai Zheng and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
B.Schoofs
64
1
S.Zheng✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
3
1
S.Zheng✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
3
4
T.Maria✓
6
6
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske✓
2
6
6
G.Muguruza
6
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova✓
6
77
A.Riske
3
64
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
64
6
A.Riske
4
77
2
