US Open winner Emma Raducanu has pulled out of an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne saying that it has come too soon after coming out of Covid-19 isolation.

19-year-old Raducanu, who stunned the world when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows last autumn, missed the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ad

She had been due to play in Melbourne starting this week but has had to pull out having only recently come out of isolation.

Tennis Serena to win No. 24, no titles for Nadal: Bold tennis predictions for 2022 19 HOURS AGO

“The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation,” Raducanu was quoted as saying.

The next chance for her to get back on court ahead of the Australian Open will be a warm-up event in Sydney in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Raducanu was made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

'One of the greatest dangers' - Raducanu must be 'given time' says Henin

- -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

Tennis Best match, biggest surprise, biggest disappointment: 2021 tennis awards 19 HOURS AGO