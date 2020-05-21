Tennis

Yearly lockdown would be good for planet, says Tsitsipas

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
30 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas's burgeoning career but he remains philosophical about the current tennis shutdown.

The world number six would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend but was postponed to September.

While he is missing life on Tour, Tsitsipas believes the lockdown has given the planet a breath.

Tennis

Exclusive: Nadal's inner circle on his elite mentality, and being a 'beast' on court

7 HOURS AGO

"I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year -- it's good for nature, it's good for our planet," Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for 'At Home With Babsi' on Eurosport's Instagram page.

  • Exclusive: Nadal's inner circle on his elite mentality, and being a 'beast' on court
  • #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Serena match at Roland-Garros

"I think it will be environmentally very beneficial. Life is such a hustle, and you never get the time to spend with your family and connect with them.

"Now it's an opportunity to do so. It takes me back to when I was a young kid and I didn’t travel so much then."

With professional tennis unlikely to return before early August, at the earliest, Tsitsipas says the hardest thing has been training without an end goal.

"I practise every day, of course I don't put 100% in but at the same time I'm planning on gradually getting better," the 21-year-old said.

"It's a process, it's tricky -- you have so much time in front of you and you don't know when things are going to get back to normal. Right now, I am taking it easy, I'm not pushing myself to the limit and I'm not resting.

Play Icon
WATCH

Djokovic: Tsitsipas more the present than the future

00:02:47

"There is a good contrast in between the two."

It was at last year's French Open that Tsitsipas was tipped to make his Grand Slam breakthrough but lost out in an epic battle with former champion Stan Wawrinka in the last 16.

Tsitsipas said that defeat still plays on his mind.

"I felt heartbroken. It was difficult one to get over and I felt I was really close," he said.

Watch tennis live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Tsitsipas admired American great Pete Sampras, who also had Greek parentage.

"Pete Sampras was one of my idols. My dad used to watch all of his matches and he was a big fan," he said.

"I got to meet him at Indian Wells a few years ago which was an astonishing experience. His game style was unique, amazing serve and volley game and he also has a Greek heritage of course.

"He was a great athlete and the guy I believe revolutionised the one-handed backhand."

Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: ‘He’s always fighting’ – Carlos Moya on Rafa Nadal’s greatness

7 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Serena match at Roland-Garros

12 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Exclusive: Nadal's inner circle on his elite mentality, and being a 'beast' on court

7 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Serena match at Roland-Garros

12 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Tsitsipas says he 'loves the vibes' at Laver Cup after Kyrgios criticism

A DAY AGO
Tennis

Cilic believes US Open without fans would devalue title win

YESTERDAY AT 13:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: ‘He’s always fighting’ – Carlos Moya on Rafa Nadal’s greatness

00:04:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

00:01:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'It was a tough moment' - Toni Nadal reflects on Rafa's emotional win over Federer in 2009

00:02:06
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleExclusive: Nadal's inner circle on his elite mentality, and being a 'beast' on court
Next articleFormer Manchester United player Stam named head coach of Cincinnati