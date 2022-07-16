Ash Barty was coy when asked if she could take up golf professionally, but expressed her love for the sport and how it helped her switch off during her tennis career.
Barty stunned the world of tennis when electing to retire at the age of 25, a matter of weeks after winning the Australian Open.
Ad
Having played cricket at professional level, tongues began wagging when Barty was spotted working on her golf game.
Wimbledon
Barty 'didn't watch Wimbledon finals', has 'no regrets about retiring'
She has since taken part in a number of events, most recently the Icons Series alongside the likes of England footballer Harry Kane and Olympic swimming icon Michael Phelps.
Barty is in St Andrews to watch the 150th Open Championship, and was asked whether she could take up golf professionally.
“You never have that answer,” Barty told Sky Sports. “I love the sport, it has been a hobby of mine for a long time, but I don’t know if I will ever be fully committed to going out on the range and doing the required practice and the discipline, but I love the sport.”
'How brave!' - Lim applauds shock Barty decision to retire from tennis
Barty has revealed that she used golf as a release and a calming influence during her tennis career.
“With tennis it is so different,” Barty said. “Tennis is a quick pace, reactive, receptive sport. Golf is the opposite. It is slow, you have time to think, you have control and time to analyse what you need to do.
“It is a polar opposite, and almost a form of meditation when I was playing tennis.
“It is a lot of fun. It can be frustrating but I really enjoy it.”
Wimbledon
Exclusive: 'Fire in her eyes' - Radwanska on 'aggressive' Halep at Wimbledon
Wimbledon
'Iga is the favourite' - Wilander explains key change Swiatek has made for Wimbledon
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad