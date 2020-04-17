As Murray waited for Djokovic to join the stream, he noticed his pal in the comments - and asked him why he was awake in the early hours of the morning in Australia.

"You're in bed, Nick?" the former world number one asked. "That's good. That's progress. Normally you're out on the town at this time!"

Kyrgios got his own back, though, teasing Murray about the number of selfies he takes, and adding, "You are a disgrace!" much to the Brit's consternation.

Murray and Djokovic both paid the Australian a compliment, though - picking his serve as the best on tour, joint with the USA's John Isner.