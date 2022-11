Tennis

'You start missing him' - Rafael Nadal finding it 'tough to leave home' and baby at Paris Masters

"You start missing him" - Rafael Nadal says he is finding it "tough to leave home" and his baby at the Paris Masters. "A different approach to usual. It has always been tough to leave home honestly. But yeah, it's quite interesting how even after two or three weeks leaving your son at home and not be able to see him."

00:01:00, 23 minutes ago