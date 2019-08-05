Zheng wins first WTA title at Silicon Valley Classic

Unseeded Zheng powered through the draw with several upset triumphs before finishing it off by defeating second seed Sabalenka.

“Five years ago was the first time I won my first WTA match here. Now I win my first WTA title - it’s just amazing,” Zheng said.

“I’m very excited about how I played here all week. It’s just been an amazing week for me.”

Zheng prevailed on the back of a strong serve and converting all five of her break opportunities.

After Zheng took the first set, Sabalenka mounted a brief rally by winning three straight games to take a 3-2 lead but the world number 10 could not hold the advantage.