Zverev reaches final in Geneva to edge closer to ending trophy drought

Alexander Zverev edged past Federico Delbonis in three sets to reach the final of the Geneva Open and boost his hopes of a first ATP Tour title of the season.

Zverev is yet to pick up a trophy since his win at the ATP Finals in London last year and he was tested by the Argentinian before coming through 7-5 6-7 (6) 6-3.

It was still not entirely convincing from Zverev, who was broken twice in the first set and once more in the second before finally finding his range in a more dominant decider.

In the final Zverev will face Nicolas Jarry, who stunned Zverev in their only previous encounter in Barcelona last month when he claimed a hard-fought three-set win.

The 23-year-old Jarry beat Romania’s Radu Albot 6-3 6-4 to move one more win away from claiming his first career trophy.

Felix Auger-Aliassime held his nerve to overcome top seed Nikoloz Basilashvili and reach the final of the Lyon Open.

The teenager, bidding for his first tour-level win, looked out of touch in losing the first set but he struck back to triumph 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4 in two hours and 16 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Frenchman Benoit Paire, who produced a dominant serving performance to beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2 in 65 minutes.