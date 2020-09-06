Open on Sunday.

After an early break for the 2-1 lead, the 23-year-old German never let his Spanish opponent get a foothold in the match. He produced 39 winners and dropped just one service game during a ruthless performance.

Davidovich Fokina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second set but the advantage was shortlived as Zverev broke back before racing away with the set. He sealed it with an ace.

The Spaniard barely had a chance to make an impact on the world number seven's serve, the fastest clocking at 139 mph, just shy of his personal record of 142 mph.

Davidovich Fokina, who took a medical time out to treat a foot problem, tried to rattle Zverev by attempting some drop shots but the fleet-footed fifth seed moved nimbly around the court.

"I’m in the quarter-finals and that can only be a good thing," said Zverev, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year.

"I’ve been waiting for this moment for six months." (Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

