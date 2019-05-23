Zverev through to Geneva Open semi-finals with three-set win over Dellien

Top seed Alexander Zverev moved into the semi-finals of the Geneva Open following a laboured three-set victory over Hugo Dellien.

Zverev is chasing his first title of a disappointing year and using this tournament in Switzerland to get court time before beginning his French Open campaign next week.

The German was taken to a decider by his Bolivian opponent before eventually prevailing 7-5 3-6 6-3.

He told the ATP’s website: “I struggled a little bit but still ended up finding a way to win, and that’s most important for me right now.

“This is finally something I was looking for in the last few weeks, months, and today I think I showed it.”

Zverev will next take on Federico Delbonis after the Argentinian edged out Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5) 7-5.

Fifth seed Radu Albot ended the challenge of Bosnian qualifier Damir Dzumhur, who was eliminated 24 hours on from his magnificent win over three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka.

Dzumhur beat the Swiss after rallying from 3-0 down in the opening set but was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Albot.

Unseeded Chilean Nicolas Jarry completes the last four line-up following a 6-1 7-5 win over Japan’s Taro Daniel.

At the Lyon Open, world number 18 and top seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia overcame home hope Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-4 to advance into the semi-finals.

But Roberto Bautista Agut and Denis Shapovalov, seeded second and third respectively, suffered surprise defeats.

Spain’s Bautista Agut won the first set against Taylor Fritz but the American fought back to record a 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-4 triumph.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, succumbed to a final set tie-break against France’s Benoit Paire, who progressed courtesy of a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (4) win.

There was better luck for Shapovalov’s fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the fourth seed who dispatched Steve Johnson of the United States 6-4 2-6 6-4.