Touring Car

‘Looked nervous off the restart’ - Mikel Azcona avoids trouble to claim win at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France

There was a crash involving the front-row sitters Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi, but Mikel Azcona avoided the trouble to claim his fourth win in WTCR for victory in the Clean Fuels for All Race of France “I have to congratulate every single person on the team. They did an awesome job during the whole weekend working so hard. I’m here because of them. Now we must keep working on this line.”

00:01:57, 19 hours ago