‘There’s carnage’ - Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi crash at start of WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France

Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi occupied the front row of the WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France but they crashed within seconds of the start of the race. “My start was average,” said Michelisz. “I started to turn for Turn 1 and we touched. It was unfortunate.” Mikel Azcona went on to take the win.

00:00:37, 19 hours ago