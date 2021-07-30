Bryony Page continued an excellent day for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 by winning a bronze medal on the trampoline.

The silver medallist from five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Page produced a composed routine to take back-to-back Olympic medals.

Page was beaten by a pair of Chinese trampolinists.

Three-time World Championship gold medallist Zhu Xueying added an Olympic title to her collection with an overall score of 56.635, including an outstanding 16.800 score for her execution.

Her teammate Liu Lingling took silver with 56.360 points overall.

Page was the only other competitor to attempt a routine of the highest difficulty tariff (15.000 points), and survived competition from Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada to win bronze.

She scored highly for execution, and though her time of flight was scored lower than MacLennan's, she narrowly out-scored the Canadian overall - Page scoring 55.735 points to MacLennan's 55.460.

The 30-year-old had become Great Britain's first ever Olympic medallist in trampoline when she won a surprise silver in Rio.

There had been a surprise when home favourite Hikaru Mori failed to make the final, finishing only 13th in qualifying after falling.

Page's medal takes Team GB's tally to 24 - six golds, nine silvers and nine bronze medals.

