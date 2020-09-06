France appear dead certs for the first-ever Olympic gold in triathlon's mixed relay but Britain will be right behind them on evidence of Sunday's bronze at the World Series in Hamburg.

The French clinched a third successive world title thanks to a searing 6.5km bike leg completed in 9:01 by anchor man Dorian Coninx.

But the Tricolore have never won an Olympic medal of any colour in the sport and Britain, joint top of the triathlon medal table, could well pounce when the discipline debuts at Tokyo 2020.

A battling bronze at Stadtparksee is one good reason why, and another is how keen double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee is on the format despite not competing in it since 2018.

"It’s really exciting, I like racing the format," Brownlee told the Olympic Channel in May. "It might seem 1,000 per cent different to Ironman, but you have to be really good at your transitions, technically and tactically, which in a lot of ways is what I’m good at."

There are four clear days between the men's individual race and the mixed relay in Tokyo and double gold would be some way to end the 32-year-old's Olympic career.

The Brownlees took mixed relay gold at the 2014 World Championships and Commonwealth Games, with Alistair last racing internationally at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning silver.

Despite the absence of Australia and New Zealand, Britain have upgraded tenth to third at the World Championships and the addition of one or both Brownlee brothers will make them contenders.

Georgia Taylor-Brown has stepped forward as the form triathlete in the world and training partner Jess Learmonth, seventh in the individual stakes, remains the best swimmer around.

Competition for places on the first and third legs could hardly be fiercer with Rio medallist Vicky Holland and 2013 world champion Non Stanford waiting in the wings.

Whether Alistair takes the anchor leg or not, performance coach Mike Cavendish has a 13:57 parkrunner in Alex Yee at his disposal, whose swim is ever-improving.

Brownlee's boyish love of the format is echoed by the newest world champion in British sport. Taylor-Brown said: "It has been a lot of fun competing in a team again. "It was obviously a little bit different because we didn’t get to celebrate on the finish line with Alex, but it was really good to run along the course and cheer each other on.

"I think you just have more to give in a relay."

