Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee insists he is fit and raring to go after being named as part of a nine-strong British team set to compete at the Triathlon World Championships.

Hamburg will stage the only ITU World Triathlon Series race of 2020 between September 5-6, with the winners in both the individual and mixed relay races also being declared world champions.

Both Brownlee brothers - Alistair and Jonny - will lead the way in the men's race, with the former expressing his excitement at being able to take his place on the start line for the first time this year - with the stakes that much higher.

The 32-year-old said: "There haven't been many opportunities to race this year obviously, but I feel quite fit and I am looking forward to being on a start line and giving it my best."

Barclay Izzard, Grant Sheldon and Alex Yee also feature in the men's team, while Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland, and 2019 World Triathlon Series silver and bronze medallists Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown are in the women's squad, alongside Beth Potter.

Holland added: "It's obviously been a bizarre year for us all, but I am appreciative that I have another triathlon in the calendar this year and I'm definitely looking forward to racing again in Hamburg.

"They have done a great job to make sure this event can go ahead in a safe environment and I'm really grateful to be heading to a start line once again."

