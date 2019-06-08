Brownlee excited for Leeds homecoming

For the fourth consecutive year, the world's top triathletes will head to the Yorkshire city with both men's and women's elite races taking place on Sunday.

Brownlee, who is taking part in the World Series for the first time since 2018, recognised there is a lot on the line heading into the race.

"I'm really excited to be racing back here in Leeds," he said.

"It's a special event for me, not only because it's Leeds, my home city, but you're racing on the World Series circuit.

"It could well be one of the only World Series races - if not the only one - I do this year and so it's very important to me.

"There's a lot on the line but it's super special and I'm looking forward to getting out there."

In the British ranks, Brownlee will be joined his younger brother and Olympic silver medallist Jonathan, 21-year-old Alex Yee and Tom Bishop, who came sixth at the 2018 edition of the race.

The competition will be tough for the men as 40 of the world's top 50 ranked male triathletes are taking to the course including 2019 World Triathlon Series leader Vincent Luis, five-time world champion Javier Gomez and Mario Mola, 2018 world title winner.

While in the women's race, Britain will be represented by 2018 world champion Vicky Holland, Jess Learmonth, who already has two medals in the World Series in 2019, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Non Stanford, Jodie Simpson and Sophie Coldwell.

