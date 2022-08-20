Team Europe produced a dominant performance to defend the Collins Cup in Samorin, Bratislava.

Normann Stadler and Natascha Badmann’s team posted 53 points, as they won eight of the 12 matches. Team Internationals' four wins were enough for second on 38 points, while Team USA – who failed to win a match – finished third on 22.5 points.

Inspired by golf’s Ryder Cup, the Collins Cup sees three teams of 12 (six men and six women) racing for their team in a bid to win points. There were 12 match races which featured a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 18km run.

The three teams earned points depending on where their athlete finished in the race. Athletes could earn an extra half-point for their team for every two minutes they won by, up to a six-minute victory, which equates to 1.5 points.

Amd Daniela Ryf set the tone early for Team Europe, with the reigning Ironman world champion dominating on the bike for Stadler and Badmann’s team to begin the defence of their crown in emphatic fashion.

Wins for Ashleigh Gentle and Paula Findlay for Team Internationals would keep Team Europe on their toes in matches 2 and 3, but captain's pick Nicola Spirig – gold medal-winner at London 2012 – showed her prowess on the bike to win match 4.

Holly Lawrence and Anne Haug rounded off a consummate performance from Team Europe in the women’s races, winning four matches to Team Internationals' two. Team USA failed to register a win.

Kristian Blummenfelt continued European dominance in match seven. The reigning Olympic champion emerged from the swim third, but showed his mettle on the bike to beat Team Internationals' Hayden Wilde into second. The Team USA competitor Ben Kanute took third.

Sam Laidlow broke Europe’s run of finishing in either first or second spot in match eight, with Team Internationals' Lionel Sanders beating Sam Long to the line. Laidlow would finish alongside match 11 winner Gustav Iden.

However, Team Europe picked up wins in matches 9 (Magnus Ditlev), 11 (Gustav Iden) and 12 (Daniel Baekkegard) to ensure that Team Europe defended the crown they won last year.

Match 10 was won by Team Internationals' Aaron Royle, meaning Team USA finished the event with no wins.

The Collins Cup is part of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) which promotes the sport of triathlon with innovative events and formats.

Watch a full replay of the event below:

