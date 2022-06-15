Tom Bishop was a bundle of nerves after being called up as a late replacement for the mixed relay but kept his cool to help Great Britain claim silver at the AJ Bell 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds.

Deprived of Olympic gold medallists Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee after they crashed out of Saturday's individual race, Bishop and Grant Sheldon - who came 33rd and 40th - were parachuted into the quartet alongside women's individual medallists Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell.

Bishop produced a solid first leg to stay in touch with the leaders before Coldwell fought to the front to give Sheldon a four-second lead over Germany.

But Britain's rivals roared back into contention with Taylor-Brown entering the water 45 seconds down in fourth, however, undeterred she reeled in her second silver in two days ahead of third-place France.

"I was so nervous starting it off, I just had to step up, didn't I? I did what I could, got in the race and handed over to Sophie just within grasp of the front," explained Bishop, who matched his result from the mixed relay in Nottingham in 2018.

Bishop, 30, admitted he felt the pressure as both he and Sheldon were unexpectedly ushered into the line-up after Brownlee broke his elbow and Yee, who congratulated his compatriots at the finish line, escaped serious injury but was advised to rest.

"The pressure was on. The girls came up with really great results yesterday and me and Grant were slightly disappointed, but we just took the opportunity to step up and do it," he added.

Bishop and Sheldon only found out late on Saturday night they would be needed to race the following day alongside Coldwell and Taylor-Brown - the only member of Team GB's golden Tokyo team participating - who was full of praise for her new teammates.

Taylor-Brown said: "The boys really stepped up, it's hard. We've been preparing for a few weeks knowing that we were going to do the relay. So, to come in last minute, it changes everything for you and it's amazing that they have managed to do that.

"We are quite lucky that in the Great Britain squad we can just chop and change the team around and still come on the podium, so we are very fortunate."

The dependable duo were rewarded for their efforts with a silver medal after calling upon all their years of competing to get the job done, which more than atoned for what they felt were underwhelming individual results in the men's race.

Bishop said: "I couldn't really think towards the end. I'm really proud of the medal, to be honest. It has been a while, so it's good to come back with one!

"We were the reserves and we just had to do as best as we could.

"We've done it before, we are experienced. I think for me and Grant it was a bit of redemption after yesterday."

Sheldon, 27, added: "I've not done a lot of relays in my career but it's special to be a part of it for Great Britain. To have two such strong girls in the team, you're just trying to keep them in the race!"

Sunday's race was the first time the mixed relay has ever been staged in Leeds and also marked the beginning of the man-woman-man-woman format, leaving Coldwell in uncharted territory.

The 27-year-old explained: "I found it very different, in all the relays I've ever done even from youth level, I've always done the first legs but Georgia and I had a bit more time to prepare, so we knew what we were getting ready for."

Coldwell took the spot filled by Jess Learmonth - who missed the entire weekend with a hip injury - at the Olympics, and after claiming bronze in Saturday's women's race for the second year running went one better with the team.

She added: "I think my legs are suffering a bit from yesterday but you always find something a bit extra for a relay.

"I definitely wasn't expecting to get on the podium yesterday and getting on today was a complete bonus as well."

