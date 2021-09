Triathlon

Hayden Wilde beats Vincent Luis and Jonny Brownlee in London's Super League Triathlon event

The 2021 Super League Triathlon Championship Series got underway at London's Canary Wharf on Sunday. The men's race came down to a dramatic showdown between French former Super League champion Vincent Luis of the Scorpions, home favourite Jonny Brownlee of the Cheetahs and Sharks front man Hayden Wilde of New Zealand.

00:02:12, an hour ago