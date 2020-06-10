Triathlon

Holland preparing for last push for Olympic glory

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
BySportsbeat
an hour ago

Olympic triathlete Vicky Holland is making the most of the enforced break imposed by lockdown â€“ in fact, by the end of it she may be a green-fingered, master baker who is fluent in French.

With the Olympic Games postponed until 2021 and most of the world stuck indoors to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the lives of elite athletes have been turned upside down just as much as everybody else's.

A hard winter of training all but going to waste could be seen a crushing blow but Holland â€“ who became the first British female to win an Olympic triathlon medal with bronze at Rio 2016 â€“ has found the positives in the situation.

Triathlon

Taylor-Brown vying to complete memorable turnaround with Tokyo on the horizon

24/02/2020 AT 10:58

"It has meant I can take my foot off the gas a bit," explained the 34-year-old, who lives just outside Bath with her fiancÃ©e and triathlon coach Rhys Davey, as well as their dog Winnie.

"I'm using this as downtime and I've almost welcomed the slowing down in pace of my life. I'm taking the opportunity to do some other things â€“ a bit more cooking, a bit of baking and I'm learning French. I am also watching a lot of Netflix, of course!

"My garden is somewhere I've never been able to spend a huge amount of time but now we're going out there most days, digging things up, hedge-trimming, chopping trees and goodness knows what!

"I've written a loose structure for each week which includes things like 'I'm going to run six times, ride my bike two or three times and do a home strength session twice'.

"But it has also got 'I want to do half an hour of online French each day' or 'I want to bake twice a week' but no more than that because otherwise we'll get really fat!

"It has been a little look ahead to what life might be like once I've retired from elite triathlon.â€

However, that race was something of a last hurrah for triathlon and sport in general before everything changed remarkably quickly.

"I knew when I raced in Mooloolaba that it would be the last race for a while,â€ said Holland.

"I remember being on the start line saying to the other girls around me 'we might not get to do this again for a long time, so let's make the most of it.'

"But I didn't realise that I would be catching a flight home from Australia 48 hours later and then less than a week after getting home, we'd be into full lockdown.

"To win in Mooloolaba was a bit of a surprise but a nice confidence booster. I knew I was fit and I knew I'd put in a good block of training but it was still a surprise.

"While racing, I was thinking 'you've got to enjoy this, Vicky'."

Once the world does come out of lockdown, Holland will have to rejoin the path to getting herself into peak condition for the Olympic Games.

It's a prospect she admits she isn't entirely relishing but at 34 years old, if Tokyo proves to be her final shot at Olympic glory then she will give it everything she's got.

"By the time the decision was announced to postpone the Olympics until 2021, it was a bit of a relief â€“ trying to train fully in these circumstances would have been incredibly stressful," added Holland.

"But that was tinged with a bit of disappointment because I knew what I had to do this winter to make sure I was in peak shape come the summer and I did.

"It wasn't easy but I did it and I was very tired for months â€“ so the fact I've got to do it again next winter is going to be hard.

"I approached this winter knowing it would possibly be my last big winter. That's not me saying I will retire once the Olympics are done but my intensity and attitude to it will change slightly as I look to transition out of sport at some point.

"This was the last big push I was building up for, so that's why I'm making the most of enjoying some other things in my life at the moment."

Triathlon

Tokyo hopeful Bishop keeping calm in Olympic year

23/02/2020 AT 12:54
Triathlon

Alistair Brownlee aiming for Olympic triathlon comeback at Tokyo 2020

08/01/2020 AT 09:24
Related Topics
Triathlon
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Triathlon

Taylor-Brown vying to complete memorable turnaround with Tokyo on the horizon

24/02/2020 AT 10:58
Triathlon

Tokyo hopeful Bishop keeping calm in Olympic year

23/02/2020 AT 12:54
Triathlon

Alistair Brownlee aiming for Olympic triathlon comeback at Tokyo 2020

08/01/2020 AT 09:24
Triathlon

Steadman ready to take the stage again and this time - no glitter

26/11/2019 AT 16:59

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Triathlon

'A great race and a great fight' - Team GB proud of silver medal

00:01:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Triathlon

I tried to save as much energy as I could! - France react to incredible win

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Triathlon

France edge Great Britain in dramatic triathlon

00:01:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Triathlon

WATCH - The finish that saw British duo disqualified from triathlon

00:02:35
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleTaylor-Brown vying to complete memorable turnaround with Tokyo on the horizon
Next articleTennis-Coronavirus shutdown may help Serena's Grand Slam quest: coach