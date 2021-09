Triathlon

Jessica Learmonth wins back-to-back races after dominating Super League Triathlon

Jessica Learmonth dominated the Super League Triathlon Championship Series in Munich on Sunday to win her second race in a row after taking victory in London last weekend. Fellow Olympic team gold medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown finished second with Beth Potter third to complete an all-British women's podium at the Olympiapark.

00:02:20, an hour ago