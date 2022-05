Triathlon

'Kudos to Alex Yee' - Singapore race winner Hayden Wilde reacts to Esports Triathlon world championship

Hayden Wilde finished first in Singapore, but it was Great Britain's Alex Yee who has become the first ever Esports Triathlon world champion. "I love racing on the edge of my seat so I like to give it back to the crowd," Wilde said afterwards. "Kudos to Alex, he's the world champion. You couldn't ask for a better world champion to be honest."

