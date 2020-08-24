Learmonth battles through toughest test to scoop Super League Triathlon Arena Games glory

Jess Learmonth came through her 'hardest' race ever in stunning fashion to triumph in the inaugural Super League Triathlon Arena Games in Rotterdam.

Learmonth took the title against a star-studded field including compatriot Georgia Taylor-Brown and Germany's Anne Haug in the first major international triathlon event since the outbreak of COVID-19 brought international sport to a standstill in March.

The 32-year-old Brit topped every leg of the Triple Mix â€“ an innovative format in the SLT Arena Games which uses Zwift to blend in real life and virtual racing.

Racing consisted of three short bursts which featured a 200m swim leg in an Olympic-sized pool, a 4km bike leg aboard a smart trainer and a 1km run on self-powered curved treadmills, all projected onto a Zwift virtual platform â€“ something which Learmonth revelled in.

"I've never done anything that hard before and it's more the thinking of different things, such as picking up your goggles and remembering I had to swim after the treadmill run [in Stage 3]," Learmonth said.

"You always need to be thinking of other things.

"I was apprehensive as I haven't raced since the 2019 Tokyo test event and I didn't know what to expect. It's amazing that they [Super League] have put this on for us and we really appreciate it because I know it was difficult."

