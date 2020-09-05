Vincent Luis says winning a second consecutive world triathlon title is a 'wonderful gift' after edging a pulsating elite men's race in Hamburg.

The Frenchman was defending last season's crown at the one-off event in Germany after the WTS season was decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the winner of the solitary race being crowned world champion.

And Luis held off the duo of Vasco Vilaca and Leo Bergere in a thrilling finale to triumph in a time of 49m13s, as British pair Alex Yee and Alistair Brownlee finished fifth and ninth.

Two-time Olympic champion Brownlee was unable to sparkle but Luis was thrilled to beat Portugal's Vilaca by just two seconds in Germany.

"It was great to be able to show what we can do again. Then immediately renewing my world title is of course a wonderful gift," said Luis, 31.

"I knew I was strong, but especially after such a crazy year, we have to wait and see what you can do in a match.

"And just as important: what the others can do. I am of course very happy and will certainly celebrate this."

Luis led heading into the home stretch in a closely-congested field and produced a stunning charge to the finish, leaving Vilaca and compatriot Bergere in the rear-view mirror to seal a second consecutive crown.

It was Brownlee's cycling and running performance that let him down in Hamburg, having emerged from the water first after a 750m swim.

But he was overtaken on the 20km bike ride as he let his early advantage slip, with Yee, Jelle Geens and Dorian Coninx all forcing themselves into contention.

And the 32-year-old Brownlee, who is vying for a historic hat-trick of Olympic crowns in Tokyo next summer, was unable to haul himself back into contention on the 5km run to the finish.

