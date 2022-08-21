Kat Matthews admitted she had to eat humble pie before cracking open the champagne after slipping to personal defeat amid team glory as Europe retained their title at triathlon's Collins Cup.

Matthews finished second behind Team International's impressive Paula Findlay of Canada, who took the maximum six points after finishing six minutes and 47 seconds clear of the Brit, who clocked 3:37:57 around the 100km course.

Ad

The 31-year-old tasted individual victory last year at the X-Bionic Sphere in Samorin, Slovakia but was unable to repeat the trick in one of just four out of the 12 matches featuring three athletes that Team Europe did not win.

Triathlon Team Europe justify favourites tag by defending triathlon's Collins Cup AN HOUR AGO

The defending champions posted 53 points to Team International's 38 with the USA winless on 22.5 in triathlon's version of golf's Ryder Cup.

"Paula was amazing, I underestimated her massively and properly ate some humble pie today," said Matthews, who came into the race as the PTO's world No.4.

"I had a really good swim, I was really in control but then I lost her feet a little bit. I thought I did well on the bike but it wasn't fast enough and I had really bad run legs off such a flat bike."

With one eye on the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii in October, Matthews adjusted her bike position 10 days ago but on the completely flat course suffered during what is effectively an 80km cycling time trial and could not produce what she wanted for the final 18km run.

"Realistically it was a double whammy with this course, it was too much for my body," explained Matthews, a physiotherapist who is now a professional triathlete while serving in the British Army.

"Last year I got off and ran 3:30s and this time I couldn't even run a 4:30 kilometre, it was muscular fatigue rather than anything else today."

Matthews may have lost to Findlay but she took great pride in edging out long-time rival Skye Moench of the USA by 44 seconds.

She added: "I wasn't going to let Skye beat me. Not to come last is a bit of a blessing and Skye and I have a little bit of a rivalry so I wasn't going to let that slip.

"I won't need to remind her, it just sits there quietly until the next time she tries to beat me."

Matthews said she would have to brush off her own defeat to celebrate with the team and after still managing to contribute to the total once again enjoyed the incredible atmosphere at the Collins Cup.

"This event is the pinnacle of the year in terms of the atmosphere and the fun element of our sport.

"Coming second at least means I did something good for the team even though I lost four points to Paula.

"The overall experience is great, so I'll have to move on quickly from this and celebrate the team. There would have been some real guilt if we didn't win."

The Collins Cup takes place on Saturday 20 August at the X-Bionic Sphere, Bratislava. For full listings of how to watch go to https://protriathletes.org/events/how-to-watch

Triathlon Lawrence gets revenge and banishes crash demons in Team Europe's defence of Collins Cup title AN HOUR AGO