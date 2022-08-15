SCOTTISH triathlete Iona Miller admits it was a privilege to be part of European champion Non Stanford's final major international race.

The Kilmacolm star, 23, joined forces with Stanford, Hamish Reilly and Ben Dijkstra to finish 12th in Sunday's mixed team relay on the final day of the sport at Munich's multi-sport European Championships.

Earlier in the week, Welsh star Stanford, 33, had soared to a memorable gold medal in the elite women's race to put the seal on decorated triathlon career.

Stanford was crowned World Triathlon Series champion almost a decade ago in 2013 and has been a long-term leading light in the British Triathlon set-up.

Miller was unable to help muster another fairytale ending in the team event but took significant pride from featuring in Stanford's last ever World Triathlon race.

Miller, who finished 36th in the women's race on Friday, said: "I really enjoyed racing with the team.

"The fact it was Non's last race for Great Britain as well meant it was extra amazing to be a part of this team.

"There's definitely some pain in the legs from Friday but I really enjoyed today."

Stanford, who claimed a scintillating silver medal for Team Wales in the mixed team relay event at this month's Commonwealth Games, added: "I am really proud of these guys.

"They definitely left it all out there - stepping up to the senior level is really tough and you have to make mistakes in order to grow and in order to learn.

"Any mistakes they did make, they will take them and learn for the future.

"I know all of them have got great careers ahead of them, so this is just the start. Really proud of them and happy to be here, happy to compete with them."

The British team crossed the line in a time of 1:29:14 to finish 3m34s behind gold medallists France, who clocked a red-hot time of 1:25:30.

That was enough to beat Germany in second, while Switzerland bagged bronze after battling past Belgium by 42 seconds.

Triathlon is one of nine sports hosting their European Championships this week as athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, table tennis, sport climbing, canoe sprint, beach volleyball also take centre stage.

The multi-sport bonanza is being held at Munich's storied 1972 Olympic Park and Stanford loved getting a taste of the atmosphere.

She added: "The crowd was amazing.

"They were cheering us all, especially of course the front guys, and that definitely helps.

"The whole weekend in Munich has been amazing and I think we have all been blown away by the support, atmosphere and show that Munich has put on."

