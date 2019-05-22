Hayes, 40, who helped Alistair Brownlee win gold at the 2012 London Olympics, was cycling down a hill when a deer rushed across the road in front of him.

"As I hit the bend a deer ran straight out across the road into me. I hit it on the head -- it sent me flying and I landed on my hip. Originally I thought I was fine but when I tried to stand up my leg just buckled," Hayes told the Evening Standard.

At the 2012 Games, Hayes was selected to represent Team GB as a 'domestique' to Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, helping the brothers to gold and bronze medals respectively.