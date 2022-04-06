Welsh star Rhys Jones has reached the top of paratriathlon aged 42 and his rise will coincide with a vintage British summer of swim, bike, run.

Originally from a running background, a deterioration in his sight a decade ago led Jones to pursue disability sport and he began competing at the highest level in 2019.

It was quite a challenge for a man in his late 30s to learn to swim competitively for the first time - starting out, he could just about manage two lengths without struggling.

It was a transformative journey from doggy paddle to a World Cup bronze medallist in a few short years that helped Jones reshape his whole identity.

"I'm incredibly lucky," said Jones.

"The process of adapting to a new disability later in life is very challenging. Everyone goes through their own journey and I think sport was always something I found therapeutic.

"It helped me get my ahead around what was happening and accept I had a disability.

"Para-sport is very welcoming and encouraging and triathlon helped me through that process. It helped me be at ease with what has happening to me.

"It's not cool what happened, but when you get your head around it and accept it, it's not that bad."

Jones was a key worker during Covid-19 lockdowns, working on wards in Leeds as a consultant psychiatrist specialising in eating disorders.

His progress in the sport has seen the Leeds-based star scale back his work responsibilities and he will be taking a career break in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games.

Jones's first full season at international level saw him finish tenth at the European Championships and then clinch a breakthrough World Cup bronze in Alhandra in October.

This summer promises much with two massive events for Jones within a matter of weeks.

First up are the Commonwealth Games with Jones getting a unique chance to represent Wales on the global stage against an all-star field.

"It means a huge amount," said Jones. "The dream has always been to represent both Britain and Wales.

"To represent your country is a huge honour, and I think the fact that it's at home is fantastic for many reasons.

"Your family and friends can attend, and we can encourage kids to take up triathlon, amongst other sports at the Games .

"I'd like to think I'd be able to get top five, I think that's very much doable, and a podium would be an absolute dream. That's kind of the way I'm framing it."

Then comes the World Triathlon Para Series event in Swansea, the first standalone series event to be held in Britain, taking place in the South Wales city on 6 August.

"It's great to have the World Series in the UK and being in Wales is even better," he said.

"Things have kind of fallen into place for this summer, and I'm very fortunate that the opportunities have arisen, and when the opportunities come you take them."

For more information on the World Triathlon Para Series Swansea visit https://www.britishtriathlon.org/events/major-events/world-triathlon-para-series-swansea.

Or check out the Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/236651078682490

