Jessica Learmonth won the Enduro round – nine back-to-back triathlon disciplines without any breaks - of the Super League Triathlon in Jersey. The 33-year-old Eagles runner added the win in Jersey to successes in Munich and London.

Georgia Taylor-Brown – team-mate of Learmonth as they won gold in the mixed relay at Tokyo 2020 – took second spot after initially being disqualified.

Scorpions athlete Taylor-Brown had been DQ’d for incorrectly taking the short chute - a slightly shorter route around the final run awarded to the athletes fastest in the swim and cycle. However, race officials would later rule that she would be reinstated after the 27-year-old was made aware of her error and made up the distance she had cut off.

“I was fuming when she made a mistake,” said Learmonth of the Taylor-Brown error. “You know when you just want a full battle with your mate? I don’t know what happened.”

Cassandre Beaugrand of Spain and the Scorpions came third.

Learmonth sits top of the overall women’s leaderboard on 45 points - Georgia Taylor-Brown of the Scorpions is second (42) and Eagles teammate Vicky Holland third (33).

In the men’s race, Jonny Brownlee was overhauled in the final stretch of the final run by another member of the successful mixed relay team from the Olympics, Alex Yee.

Brownlee finished third in London and second in Munich, and the result in Jersey means the ever-consistent Cheetahs athlete assumes the lead on the men’s overall leaderboard with 41 points, one clear of Hayden Wilde in second and two clear of Yee in third.

Wilde – competing for the Sharks – had led with 200m to go but was surpassed by Brownlee and Yee, with the 23-year-old Yee’s customary kick securing him the win in a dramatic last 50m.

"I was really on the backfoot during the first round," said Eagles athlete Yee afterwards. "I thought I was going to struggle throughout the whole race today, but I just stayed in the mix."

The transitions and stuff were clean and that made the difference today, so I am really chuffed!

Vincent Luis, overall leader coming into the round, finished in eighth. The Scorpions athlete drops to fourth in the overall standings ahead of the Malibu round.

The results mean that the Eagles lead the team leaderboard with 275 points with the Scorpions second (196) and the Cheetahs third (189).

