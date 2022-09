Triathlon

'We've seen more kids getting involved' - Michael Johnson on PTO, Dallas and the rise of triathlon

Hear from legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson as he gives his thoughts on the rise of triathlon and the importance of hosting the upcoming PTO US Open in a city like Dallas, which he hails as a "a great sports city." Plus you can hear Johnson's thoughts on the distances and why we're seeing more children taking up the sport compared to more traditional sports.

00:06:21, 41 minutes ago