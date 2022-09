Triathlon

'Beautiful scenes!' – Ashleigh Gentle wins PTO US Open after stunning run

Ashleigh Gentle claimed the PTO US Open in dramatic fashion, overtaking American Taylor Knibb with a dominant performance in the run. Gentle, who also took the Canadian Open in July, reeled in both Knibb and Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay in the closing stages. With a $1m prize pool on the line, Gentle's late surge from third earned her $100,000.

