Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown secured a British double as they took the overall Super League Triathlon crown after the series finale in Malibu, California.

It continued a remarkable year for the pair, who were both part of Team GB's victorious mixed relay quartet at the Tokyo Olympics.

That coronation followed a silver apiece in the men's and women's individual races.

The final event of a thrilling Super League 2021 season was contested over three stages of a short course, with a 300 metre swim, 4 kilometre bike and 1.6km run completed in turn at each stage.

Just as a week ago in Jersey, when Yee pipped Jonny Brownlee, the 23-year-old edged a brilliant final dash for the line, this time ahead of Marten Van Riel of Belgium.

Alex Yee (right) pips a tumbling Marten Van Riel to the line in Malibu to take the Super League Triathlon title Image credit: Getty Images

The win took him out of reach of New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, who came home fourth just 1.6 seconds down in another outstanding finale on the sun-blushed beaches of the USA's west coast.

Brownlee finished third in the standings after failing to figure in the final mix.

In the women's event, Taylor-Brown snatched the series' victory from teammate Jess Learmonth after finishing second in Malibu.

Wildcard Flora Duffy, Olympic champion for Bemuda, showed her considerable class with an outstanding victory in her first Super League race.

As at Tokyo 2020, it was Taylor-Brown who followed her home, taking 18 points from the event.

That meant that Learmonth, who finished a disappointing fourth, lost out on the crown despite winning each of the three previous events on the calendar.

It sealed a remarkable triumph for the Manchester-born Taylor-Brown, who survived a crash, wrong turns and an overturned disqualification in the three previous events to keep herself in contention.

And a beautifully-paced final performance meant the 27-year-old could drink in the sweet taste of Malibu success.

