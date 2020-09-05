Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown admitted her performance came as a shock to her after producing a stunning display to be crowned world triathlon champion in Hamburg.

The 26-year-old opened up a clear advantage over compatriot Jess Learmonth and Bermuda's Flora Duffy during the final run stage and never looked back.

A World Triathlon Series bronze medallist in 2019, Taylor-Brown crossed the finish line nine seconds ahead of Duffy, with Germany's Laura Lindemann taking bronze.

"I didn't really know what to expect today," Taylor-Brown said.

"I'm grateful to race and I'm a bit shocked at that performance. I felt comfortable starting out on the run so I just thought I would go for it and it paid off."

Learmonth, who won World Triathlon Series silver last year, had led the way after the swim, while Taylor-Brown reached the first transition in 10th.

Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland, who won World Cup gold in February, was a couple of places further back in 12th but it was Taylor-Brown who pushed the pace.

There was little between the top three of Taylor-Brown, Learmonth and Duffy after the bike stage but it was during the run where the gaps started to open up.

Taylor-Brown stormed to victory as Learmonth settled for seventh, while their compatriots Beth Potter and Holland finished 21st and 31st, respectively.

The World Triathlon Series usually takes place in eight global locations before culminating in the Grand Final but this year the competition was restricted to a one-off World Championship in Hamburg due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the men's race, Alex Yee was the top Briton in fifth after posting the fastest time in the run, with double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee crossing the line in ninth.

Like his brother, double Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee was also competing for the first time in 2020 and came in 31st as France's Vincent Luis took the gold medal.

